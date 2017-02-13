Persistence of Zika Virus in Breast Milk after Infection in Late Stage of Pregnancy
Virus was detected 33 days after onset of signs and symptoms and 9 days after delivery. No abnormalities were found during fetal assessment or after birth of the infant.
Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
