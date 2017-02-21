On the trail of ancient voyaging link...

On the trail of ancient voyaging link with Tahiti

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Nelson Mail

Call me obsessed, but my ongoing interest in the Anaweka waka last week took me on a 4221 km journey to the island of Huahine in French Polynesia. Back in 1978, an ancient voyaging canoe was excavated there from a coastal swamp by Dr Yosihiko Sinoto from the Bishop Museum of Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 279,127,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC