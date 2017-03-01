First look: Tiki Underground Tiki bar and restaurant to open
Whoever said no man is an island never hung out with Sean Coffey. For 20 years, the Cleveland native built his own little island paradise in his basement rec room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09)
|Jun '15
|Bob
|26
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|God worships Sin ...
|1
|Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lakepa Power City
|1
|World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Charlie Feather
|1
|tahiti (Feb '06)
|Jan '14
|william
|5
|Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|mztza
|2
|Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|aLola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC