Zika Onslaught Affected 48 Countries In 2016

St Kitts and Nevis : The mosquito-borne Zika virus spread rapidly in 2016 throughout the Americas including the Caribbean, the Pan American Health Organization is reporting. PAHO says that by the close of this year, 48 countries and territories in the Americas had reported more than 532,000 suspected cases of Zika.

