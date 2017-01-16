World's first custom-built floating c...

World's first custom-built floating city to rise in French Polynesian waters

ABC News

French Polynesia is due to construct the world's first floating city off its coast after the Government signed an agreement with a United States company in San Francisco at the weekend. The Seasteading Institute has been researching the potential for what it describes as permanent, innovative communities floating at sea for the past five years.

