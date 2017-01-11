Why the Caribbean's First Overwater B...

Why the Caribbean's First Overwater Bungalows Were 50 Years in the Making

The overwater villas at the Sandals Royal Caribbean are only reachable by boat, though a boardwalk connects them to a private island with a hidden Jamaican jerk shack and clothing-optional beach. French Polynesia and the Maldives had them for decades, but by the power of social media and hard work, Jamaica now has overwater villas.

Chicago, IL

