Why France must rethink Polynesia radio shutdown - PFF

Sunday Jan 15

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 14th January 2017 France must rethink its shutdown of AM radio broadcasting in Polynesia, says PFF, the Pacific Freedom Forum. "People in the outer islands of French Polynesia are rightly complaining against the closure," says PFF Chair Monica Miller.

