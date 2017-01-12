Thiel: Idea of floating libertarian u...

Thiel: Idea of floating libertarian utopia not realistic

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: SFGate

In 2008, the billionaire venture capitalist and Trump transition team member launched a group on a mission to develop a floating city , called a seastead, that would serve as a permanent, politically autonomous settlement. He invested some $1.7 million in The Seasteading Institute, and resigned from its board in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09) Jun '15 Bob 26
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14) Dec '14 God worships Sin ... 1
News Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14) Jul '14 Lakepa Power City 1
News World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14) Mar '14 Charlie Feather 1
tahiti (Feb '06) Jan '14 william 5
News Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13) Apr '13 mztza 2
News Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13) Apr '13 aLola 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,911 • Total comments across all topics: 277,928,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC