Seasteading Institute Comes to Agreement with French Polynesia About Developing a Seastead

The Seasteading Institute , dedicated to promoting the creation of new political entities floating in the open ocean, tonight held a ceremony in which it publicly signed a long-in-the-works "memorandum of understanding" with the government of French Polynesia. The agreement is meant to pave the way to the creation of an actual functioning seastead in French Polynesian water, under a yet-to-be-determined special set of rules.

