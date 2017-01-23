Residents evacuated, airport closed a...

Residents evacuated, airport closed and power cut off in Tahiti flooding

Heavy flooding in French Polynesia has forced many residents to evacuate, cut off power to thousands of homes, and closed Tahiti's international airport. The French Polynesia High Commission said three people were injured, one seriously, while more than 100 homes were destroyed.

