Paul Gauguin Cruises Unveils Wedding Ceremony And Renewal Of Vows Packages

Paul Gauguin Cruises now offers wedding ceremony and renewal of vows packages at Motu Mahana, the cruise line's private islet off the coast of Taha'a, or at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. Couples sailing on The Gauguin can celebrate their love in a romantic setting amid the turquoise lagoons and exotic islands of French Polynesia.

