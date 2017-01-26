'I've seen rain:' James Taylor bemoan...

'I've seen rain:' James Taylor bemoans end of Obama era

Friday Jan 20

Half a world away from Washington, James Taylor is greeting fans with a video bemoaning the end of the Obama era. The singer emailed a clip from French Polynesia on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration.

