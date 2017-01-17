Costner's Waterworld never looked this good
The Sun reports a US firm has signed an agreement with French Polynesia's government, and hopes to begin construction on the world's first "floating city" in 2019. Construction experts at the Seasteading Institute have spent five years trying to work out how to build "permanent, innovative communities floating at sea".
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|File photo of nuclear test in Mururoa, French P... (Jun '09)
|Jun '15
|Bob
|26
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|God worships Sin ...
|1
|Australian Study reveals pre-historic Tongan State (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Lakepa Power City
|1
|World's 10 prettiest islands revealed (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Charlie Feather
|1
|tahiti (Feb '06)
|Jan '14
|william
|5
|Spellbinding Easter Island (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|mztza
|2
|Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive V... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|aLola
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC