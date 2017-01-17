Costner's Waterworld never looked thi...

Costner's Waterworld never looked this good

10 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The Sun reports a US firm has signed an agreement with French Polynesia's government, and hopes to begin construction on the world's first "floating city" in 2019. Construction experts at the Seasteading Institute have spent five years trying to work out how to build "permanent, innovative communities floating at sea".

