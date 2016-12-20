Climate change will lead to annual coral bleaching, UN-supported study predicts
The finding is part of a study funded by the UN Environment Programme and partners, which reviewed new climate change projections to predict which corals will be affected first and at what rate. The report is published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports .
