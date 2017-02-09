As Climate Change Accelerates, Floating Cities Look Like Less of a Pipe Dream

An audacious plan to respond to climate change by building a city of floating islands in the South Pacific is moving forward, with the government of French Polynesia agreeing to consider hosting the islands in a tropical lagoon . The project is being put forward by a California nonprofit, the Seasteading Institute , which has raised about $2.5 million from more than 1,000 interested donors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.