St. Louis Zoo's 'Snail Ladies' crucial to saving species

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

St. Louis Zoo docents Ellen Miller and Donna Mills have been taking care of Partula nodosa snails for 23 years. Last month, 630 of the snails they've cared for were put into the wild in Tahiti.

