Overseas territories could 'inspire' special Scottish Brexit deal, MSPs hear

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Sunday Herald

The status of European Union member state overseas territories could "inspire" a special deal for Scotland in the Brexit negotiations, a Holyrood committee has been told. Professor Dimitry Kochenov, a constitutional law expert, said arrangements for the overseas countries and territories , which have a range of special relationships with the EU, demonstrate the EU may be prepared to be flexible.

Chicago, IL

