2016: the year Zika evolved from an emergency into a long-term public health challenge

In 2016, Zika virus spread rapidly throughout the Americas after its initial appearance in Brazil in May 2015. The Pan American Health Organization responded quickly, deploying over 80 expert missions to help its Member States respond to the epidemic and launching a new regional strategy to prevent and control mosquito-borne viruses, which threaten an estimated 500 million at-risk people in the region.

