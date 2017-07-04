Inmarsat bets big on in-flight Wi-Fi
Passengers used to watching movies or live sports on their smartphones at home or on the go have become increasingly frustrated when unable to stay connected when airborne. Airlines have become eager to address that demand either by charging to boost sales or offering a free service to lure customers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|doc
|1
|Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06)
|Sep '14
|collegestudent
|36
|Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13)
|Mar '14
|hi there
|2
|Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09)
|Jan '14
|Anonymous
|12
|Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|joy
|1
