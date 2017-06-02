Xplornet Announces Successful 'Liftoff' of ViaSat-2, the Highest...
ViaSat-2 is one half of Xplornet's new satellite broadband program, which triples Xplornet's current satellite Internet capacity. Xplornet is the exclusive Canadian residential provider on two satellites, the two highest capacity broadband satellites ever launched.
