ViaSat-2 blasts into space Thursday from French Guiana on an Airane 5 rocket.

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Shares of Carlsbad-based ViaSat gained 5.5 percent Friday after the successful launch of its second high bandwidth internet satellite. About a half hour after take-off, the first signals from the satellite reached a ground station in Hassan, India - indicating it was working as planned.

