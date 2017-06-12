UK's hunger for prawns is killing tho...

UK's hunger for prawns is killing thousands of turtles a year

Thousands of marine turtles are being killed by nets used to catch tropical prawns for sale in the UK, a report suggests. The study by the French Guiana Fisheries Committee estimates up to 29,000 marine turtles are killed annually in tropical prawn trawl nets that export to the European Union, with the UK the EU's largest individual market.

