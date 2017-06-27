The process of launching a satellite into orbit is no simple affair, and so is the case with the launch of Hellas Sat 3, taking place on Wednesday at midnight in Kourou, French Guiana. The second to last "OK" is given by the meteorology representative who relies on precise data outlining the weather for the next ten minutes, Charged clouds within 10 kilometres, lightning strikes and strong winds up to an altitude of 6,000 metres are cause to postpone the launch, from a few minutes, to up to an hour.

