Reggae Boyz ready for Carib Cup final...

Reggae Boyz ready for Carib Cup final against Curacao

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

After a hard-fought 4-2 penalty win over French Guiana on Thursday night, the Reggae Boyz will be hoping for an improved performance when they take on Curacao in the final of the CFU Caribbean Cup on Sunday in Martinique. The Reggae Boyz who were winners of the tournament in 2016 are looking for back to back success for the first time since their 1995/96 campaigns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC