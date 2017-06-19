Reggae Boyz ready for Carib Cup final against Curacao
After a hard-fought 4-2 penalty win over French Guiana on Thursday night, the Reggae Boyz will be hoping for an improved performance when they take on Curacao in the final of the CFU Caribbean Cup on Sunday in Martinique. The Reggae Boyz who were winners of the tournament in 2016 are looking for back to back success for the first time since their 1995/96 campaigns.
