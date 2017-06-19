PARIS: Arianespace signs up new Vega payload
Arianespace has added to its launch manifest, by signing to fly an Italian Space Agency payload on its Vega rocket from French Guiana next year. The flight will orbit a multi-spectral Earth observation satellite, PRISMA .
