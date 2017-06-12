Mercury Transfer Module Solar Wing De...

Mercury Transfer Module Solar Wing Deployment

16 hrs ago

Spanning 14 m from the spacecraft body, this impressive solar wing is one of two attached to ESA's BepiColombo Mercury Transfer Module. The solar wing deployment mechanisms were tested last month at ESA's technical centre in the Netherlands as part of final checks ahead of the mission's October 2018 launch from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Chicago, IL

