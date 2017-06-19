ISRO working on electric propulsion system: Chairman
ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar Rao displays models of the GSAT-19 and GSLVMk-III along with scientists at a news conference after the launch of the GSAT-19 at Sriharikota on Monday Indian Space Research Organisation will work on launching vehicles with 'electric propulsion system' so that heavier satellites can be sent into space by the agency, its Chairman AS Kiran Kumar said on Monday. "Till today, we had the capability to launch 2.2 tonne satellites and in today's GSLV-MKIII D1 launch, we successfully used electric propulsion system," he told reporters here after the launch of the GSLV MkIII.
