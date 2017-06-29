India GSAT-17 launch: ISRO to launch ...

India GSAT-17 launch: ISRO to launch communication satellite from French Guiana on June 29

New Delhi, June 28: The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch its communication satellite GSAT-17 from the Spaceport in French Guiana on June 29. This will be the third launch of ISRO in less than a month. As per the ISRO, the GSAT-17 would be launched at around 2:29 hours IST on June 29, 2017, onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle.

