Hellas Sat 3 launch day approaches
The excitement is growing as the final countdown approaches for the launch the Hellas Sat 3 satellite from the Arianespace Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The next critical stage begins at Tuesday morning, where the launch of the rocket will start at the launch base, with a special train.
