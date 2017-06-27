Hellas Sat 3 launch day approaches

Hellas Sat 3 launch day approaches

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The excitement is growing as the final countdown approaches for the launch the Hellas Sat 3 satellite from the Arianespace Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The next critical stage begins at Tuesday morning, where the launch of the rocket will start at the launch base, with a special train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC