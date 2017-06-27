Communication satellite GSAT-17 launc...

Communication satellite GSAT-17 launched from French Guiana

India's latest communication satellite GSAT-17 was today successfully launched by a heavy duty rocket of Arianespace from the spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana. Configured around I-3K extended bus, GSAT-17 with a lift-off mass of about 3,477 kg carries payloads in Normal C- band, Extended C-band and S-band to provide various communication services.

Chicago, IL

