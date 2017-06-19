Caribbean Cup: Reggae Boyz trail Fren...

Caribbean Cup: Reggae Boyz trail French Guiana 0-1 at half-time

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Defending champions Jamaica were trailing French Guiana 0-1 at half-time in their semi-final encounter of the Scotiabank CFU Men's Caribbean Cup at the Stade Pierre Aliker a short while ago. Loic Baal scored for French Guiana in the 21st minute, beating Jamaica's goalkeeper Dwayne Miller with a looping ball from the edge of the goal area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,543 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC