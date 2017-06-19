Caribbean Cup: Reggae Boyz trail French Guiana 0-1 at half-time

Defending champions Jamaica were trailing French Guiana 0-1 at half-time in their semi-final encounter of the Scotiabank CFU Men's Caribbean Cup at the Stade Pierre Aliker a short while ago. Loic Baal scored for French Guiana in the 21st minute, beating Jamaica's goalkeeper Dwayne Miller with a looping ball from the edge of the goal area.

