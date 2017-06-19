Bronze medal in sale marks 17th centu...

Bronze medal in sale marks 17th century French...

Monday Jun 12

A bronze 1676 medal celebrating a French military victory realized a hammer price of $150 during a May 18 to 20 auction. The military might of the French nation may not be considered particularly fearsome in modern times, but French forces have been responsible for some historic conquests.

Chicago, IL

