Boyz defeat French Guiana to book Caribbean Cup final spot

Defending champions Jamaica defeated French Guiana 4-2 on penalties to book their spot in the final of the Scotiabank CFU Men's Caribbean Cup at the Stade Pierre Aliker this evening. Loic Baal had given the French-speaking team the lead in the 21st minute, while veteran Jermaine Johnson got his second consecutive goal since his return to the national setup, bringing the Reggae Boyz back into contention with a strike in the 70th minute.

