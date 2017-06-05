Arianespace Rocket Launches Two Heavy Satellites to Get Back on Schedule

European launch provider Arianespace's successful launch of ViaSat and Eutelsat telecommunications satellites June 1 on an Ariane 5 rocket marked the completion of all missions offset by protests in French Guiana during March and April. Arianespace launched both satellites at 7:45 p.m. EDT from Kourou, French Guiana, releasing the 6,400-kilogram ViaSat-2 satellite 29 minutes after liftoff, followed by the 3,550-kilogram Eutelsat-172b satellite 12 minutes later.

