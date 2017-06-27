After PSLV-C38 success, Isro sets foc...

After PSLV-C38 success, Isro sets focus on next PSLV-C39 launch by August first week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Times of India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon after the successful launch of PSLV-C38 on Friday at 9.29 am, the Isro team, including scientists from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre , returned here the same day evening. The scientists led by VSSC director K Sivan indicate that the focus will be on the launch of the next PSLV-C 39 in August first week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC