After PSLV-C38 success, Isro sets focus on next PSLV-C39 launch by August first week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon after the successful launch of PSLV-C38 on Friday at 9.29 am, the Isro team, including scientists from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre , returned here the same day evening. The scientists led by VSSC director K Sivan indicate that the focus will be on the launch of the next PSLV-C 39 in August first week.

