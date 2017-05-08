Voter Turnout in President Election i...

Voter Turnout in President Election in French Guiana Higher Than in First Round

PARIS - The voter turnout in French Guiana, France's overseas region, reached 41.19 percent in the final round of French presidential election on Saturday as of 5 p.m.

