Soyuz' 'Upper Composite' With SES-15 Is Readied For Next Arianespace Launch

Payload build-up is underway in French Guiana for Arianespace's medium-lift Soyuz mission this week, which is to orbit the SES-15 telecommunications satellite for European-based operator SES. These preparations performed inside the Spaceport's S3B clean room facility involved the installation of SES-15 atop Soyuz' Fregat upper stage, enabling its encapsulation in the two-piece protective payload fairing.

