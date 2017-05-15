Soyuz' 'Upper Composite' With SES-15 ...

Soyuz' 'Upper Composite' With SES-15 Is Readied For Next Arianespace Launch

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Aero-News Network

Payload build-up is underway in French Guiana for Arianespace's medium-lift Soyuz mission this week, which is to orbit the SES-15 telecommunications satellite for European-based operator SES. These preparations performed inside the Spaceport's S3B clean room facility involved the installation of SES-15 atop Soyuz' Fregat upper stage, enabling its encapsulation in the two-piece protective payload fairing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC