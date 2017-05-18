Launch success for SES-15

16 hrs ago Read more: Advanced-television.com

A Soyuz rocket, part of the Arianespace fleet, successfully launched SES-15 from French Guiana on time May 18th and from where it will start its slow but steady journey to its orbital slot. The 'slow but steady' explanation does not apply to the actual launch which was flawless and saw the spacecraft take barely 7 minutes to travel 1020 kms downrange and ahead of a 4.5 hour coast to a maximum altitude of some 31,300 kms and from where it would then see another engine burn which would take the satellite to its preliminary transfer orbit and deployment of the satellite.

Chicago, IL

