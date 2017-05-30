Korea's fourth telecommunications satellite launched

Korea's fourth broadcasting and communications satellite, Korea Sat-7, was successfully launched Friday, according to Korean satellite operator KT SAT. KT SAT, owned by Korea Telecom, said it launched its new satellite Korea Sat-7, also called Mugunghwa-7, at 7:27 a.m. at the Guiana Space Center at Kourou in French Guiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.