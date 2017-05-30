Israel's first environmental research...

Israel's first environmental research satellite to soon launch

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Venus, the first Israeli-built satellite meant for environmental research and monitoring, is being sent to French Guiana, from where it will soon be launched. Workers at Israel Aircraft Industries, together with those from Elbit and Rafael -- who built it -- will bid farewell on Thursday to the satellite before transferring it to the Israel Space Agency in the Science and Technology Ministry.

