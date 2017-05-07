High Stakes in France Macron or Le Pe...

High Stakes in France Macron or Le Pen: Voting in tense election begins

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fox News

Voters across France flooded to the ballot box Sunday to choose a new president in an unusually tense and important election that puts Europe in the balance as pro-business independent Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen will become the country's next leader. The polls opened mainland France at 8 a.m. local time under the watch of 50,000 security forces guarding against possible extremist attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,330 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC