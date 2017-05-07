High Stakes in France Macron or Le Pen: Voting in tense election begins

Voters across France flooded to the ballot box Sunday to choose a new president in an unusually tense and important election that puts Europe in the balance as pro-business independent Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen will become the country's next leader. The polls opened mainland France at 8 a.m. local time under the watch of 50,000 security forces guarding against possible extremist attacks.

