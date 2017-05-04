EE is dropping European roaming fees for all customers from next month
UK mobile network EE is dropping European roaming charges for all customers from this summer, whether they're on pay monthly or pay-as-you-go tariffs. From June 15, all existing EE customers will be able to use their voice, text and data allowances in 47 countries without incurring extra charges.
