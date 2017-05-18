Digicel acquires another telecom
The full acquisition of IDOM Technologies, announced this week, gives Digicel ownership of another 265 kilometres of fibre-optic cable assets. Its fibre optic networks across 30-plus markets now span just over 6,000 km of cable.
