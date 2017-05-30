Arianespace Soyuz Orbits SES-15 Carry...

Arianespace Soyuz Orbits SES-15 Carrying FAA Hosted Payload

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Space.com

Arianespace launched a Soyuz rocket May 18 from Europe's space center in French Guiana, carrying the electrically propelled SES-15 satellite to geostationary transfer orbit. The mission is Arianespace's second since territory-wide protests rocked the French territory in northeast South America for a month and a half, closing the Guiana Space Centre near Kourou in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC