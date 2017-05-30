Arianespace Soyuz Orbits SES-15 Carrying FAA Hosted Payload

Arianespace launched a Soyuz rocket May 18 from Europe's space center in French Guiana, carrying the electrically propelled SES-15 satellite to geostationary transfer orbit. The mission is Arianespace's second since territory-wide protests rocked the French territory in northeast South America for a month and a half, closing the Guiana Space Centre near Kourou in the process.

