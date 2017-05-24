Arianespace builds for dual launch
The spaceport at French Guiana is extremely busy catching up on the 'lost' 40 days of the May strike throughout the region with preparation for an important dual payload of satellites due for launch next month. An Ariane 5, dubbed Flight VA238, is taking shape for a scheduled June 28th lift-off with a dual-satellite payload: the Hellas-Sat 3/Inmarsat S multi-mission relay satellite for Inmarsat and Arabsat-owned Hellas-Sat; and the Indian Space Research Organisation's GSAT-17 communications spacecraft.
