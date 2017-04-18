Vodafone kills roaming charges in mos...

Vodafone kills roaming charges in most of Europe - but there's a catch

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: TrustedReviews

The company's latest move means roaming charges in most of Europe have been scrapped as of today, allowing customers to use their phones as they do at home. Holiday destinations such as the Channel Islands, Switzerland, and Turkey are included, as well as Portugal and France, with the operator even including 'French territories'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrustedReviews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Suriname trade delegation heading to Guyana (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News ISRO's Indian satellite GSAT-16 in French Guian... (Oct '14) Oct '14 doc 1
Hmong living in French Guiana (Jan '06) Sep '14 collegestudent 36
News Latin American countries, defining the region a... (Feb '13) Mar '14 hi there 2
News Meltdown pain felt in remnants of French empire (Mar '09) Jan '14 Anonymous 12
Do you want to get pregnant or get your ex back... (Sep '13) Sep '13 joy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,147 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC