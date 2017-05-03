Twitter

Thursday Apr 20

A general strike in French Guiana could delay the launching of the Greek and Cypriot flagged satellite Hellas-Sat 3 on June 28. According to the consortium launching the satellite, Hell-Sat 3 will become "Europe's largest orbiting satellite" once in orbit and will be "the nerve centre of fast in-flight internet and mobile phone transmissions within European airspace". The strikes have also affected the Guiana Space Centre run by Arianne Space where work has ground to a halt resulting in the delay of launching the $600 million ViaSat 2 satellite which is an integral part of the internet transmission system in Europe.

