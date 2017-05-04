Quinceanera

Quinceanera

Sunday Apr 30

Quinceaera who is fifteen ), sometimes called fiesta de quince aos , fiesta de quinceaera , quince aos or simply quince , is the celebration of a girl's fifteenth birthday in parts of Latin America and elsewhere in communities of people from Latin America. This birthday is celebrated differently from any other birthday, as it marks the transition from childhood to young womanhood.

Chicago, IL

