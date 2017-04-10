Paris refuses demand for 'unrealistic...

Paris refuses demand for 'unrealistic' 2.5 billion euro French Guiana aid package

Monday Apr 3

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve , flanked by eleven Ministers, makes a statement after a meeting on protests in the overseas French department of Guiana, in Paris, France, April 3, 2017. France will not give in to demands for an "unrealistic" 2.5 billion euro aid package for French Guiana, which has been swept by social unrest, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

