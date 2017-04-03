"Not Withstanding a Series of Obstacles," Kids in French Guiana Speak with Space Station
It seemed nothing was going to stand in the way of nine youngsters and their two teachers from Trois PalA©tuviers School in French Guiana, South America, and their chance to speak with Astronaut Thomas Pesquet, KG5FYG, on the International Space Station via an Amateur Radio link. The Amateur Radio on the International Space Station contact was set for March 23. "I love talking to kids, their questions are often better than adults' questions!" Pesquet said on his Facebook page , which has a little video that tells the story of the contact.
